Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 8,250 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

