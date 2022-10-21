Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 551 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

