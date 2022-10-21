American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

