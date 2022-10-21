Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,200,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,332,000 after acquiring an additional 331,791 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

