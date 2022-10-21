Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $182,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.