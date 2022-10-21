The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

