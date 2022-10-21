The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

