Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $3,940,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 170,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

