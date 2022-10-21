Parallel Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,572,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.33 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

