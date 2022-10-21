Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

