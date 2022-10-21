SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

