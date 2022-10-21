Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

