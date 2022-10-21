Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $70.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

