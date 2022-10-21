American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

NYSE AWK opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

