Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $94.98 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

