Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $367.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.