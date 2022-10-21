Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

