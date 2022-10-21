Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE:C opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

