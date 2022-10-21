Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 137158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.
The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.