Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 137158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

