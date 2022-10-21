Profund Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

