ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.29% of RealReal worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,342 shares of company stock worth $114,586. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

