ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $790.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

