Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,256,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

