Profund Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.