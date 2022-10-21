ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,143.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

