Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $4,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

