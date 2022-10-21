Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

CW stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.