Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 114,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

