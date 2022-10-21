ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,866 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

