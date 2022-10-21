Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,115 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

