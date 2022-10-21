Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

