Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.