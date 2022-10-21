Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

