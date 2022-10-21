ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.