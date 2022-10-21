Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 93.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

