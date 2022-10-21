Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

