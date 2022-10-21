Profund Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 178,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.