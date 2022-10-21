Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NiSource Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

