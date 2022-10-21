Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

