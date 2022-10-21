ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,443 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

