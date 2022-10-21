Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

