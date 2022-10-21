United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

