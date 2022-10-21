ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,696 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

