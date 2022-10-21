Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

ONTO opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

