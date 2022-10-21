Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

