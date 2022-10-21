Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

