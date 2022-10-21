Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.40.

TopBuild Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BLD opened at $153.44 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.