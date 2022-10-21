Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

