Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

ABG opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

