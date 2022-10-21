Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:WK opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

